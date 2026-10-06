Sourav Ganguly returns to Delhi Capitals as head coach for IPL 2027 season

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was on Tuesday announced as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals team ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Ganguly has been associated with the franchise since 2019, when he joined as an Advisor. Over the years, he has held several leadership roles at Delhi Capitals, including Director of Cricket for both the men's and women's teams.

"I am looking forward to taking on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one with which I have shared a strong relationship over the years," Ganguly said in a statement released by the franchise.

"I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me. We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past," he said.

"I am looking forward to working with the squad in the new season and building a strong and fearless team," he added.

Ganguly succeeds Hemang Badami

Ganguly replaces Hemang Badani, who was at the helm for two seasons. The Capitals have also opted not to retain bowling coach Munaf Patel, team director Venugopal Rao and assistant coach Ian Bell.

Delhi Capitals finished sixth in IPL 2026, slipping one place from their fifth-place finish in the previous season.

Speaking on the appointment, Parth Jindal, Delhi Capitals Chairman & Co-owner, and JSW Sports Founder, said, "Dada is and has always been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals family. I am incredibly proud and honoured to announce that one of the greatest Indian captains and administrators is now stepping into coaching by taking over as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals.

"I am excited to see him take on this role, and I'm sure that under his guidance and visionary leadership, Delhi Capitals will be best prepared to challenge for the IPL title. I cannot wait for all our players and staff to learn from Dada and am looking forward to seeing DC in action at the earliest," he added.

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