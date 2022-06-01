Sourav Ganguly to resign as BCCI president? Former captain's tweet goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sourav Ganguly | File Photo

Sourav Ganguly has shared a cryptic tweet stating that cricket has given him a lot since he started his career in 1992. He further wrote that he expects to have the same kind of support as he enters a new chapter in his life.

2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life.

During the IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony, Ganguly along with Jay Shah launched the world's biggest cricket jersey and made a Guinness World Record. The jersey had logos of all 10 IPL teams to feature in the tournament.

Recently Ganguly commented on Kohli and Rohit's form and said that he wasn't really worried about them as they are great players.

They are very good players. I'm sure they will be back among runs. They play so much cricket that at times they go out of form. Kohli played very well in the last game, especially when it was required for RCB. That's why he (Kohli) was so happy that RCB qualified. They are all great players, it's a matter of time they will be at their best.

He also talked about the needless comparison between Dhoni and Pant.