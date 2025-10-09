Sourav Ganguly reflects on Rohit Sharma being axed as ODI captain, congratulates Shubman Gill on new role Sourav Ganguly reacted to Rohit Sharma's removal as ODI captain, calling it a fair decision given his age, and expressed hope he was consulted. He backed Shubman Gill's promotion, congratulating him and highlighting his strong leadership in England.

Sourav Ganguly’s tenure as BCCI president ended amid controversy, largely due to his alleged role in removing Virat Kohli from the leadership position in white-ball cricket. Ganguly was reported to be involved in appointing Rohit Sharma as India’s white-ball captain, and later as the all-format captain, a move that attracted significant criticism from a certain sector on social media.

Despite the backlash, Rohit Sharma delivered strong performances as captain, leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. However, ahead of the upcoming Australia tour, the 38-year-old was replaced as ODI captain by Shubman Gill.

Reflecting on the change, Ganguly expressed hope that the team management and selection committee had communicated with Rohit before the decision. He acknowledged the rationale behind the move, noting that Rohit is nearing the latter stages of his career. Ganguly also emphasised that Rohit could continue to be part of the squad to mentor Gill as he prepares for the ODI World Cup 2027.

“I am sure Rohit must have been spoken to. I am sure it's a mutual discussion. Rohit has been an outstanding leader. He has won the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy,” Ganguly said while speaking to the press.

“Even Shubman Gill will face the same at 40. Everyone in sport has to finish someday. Not a bad decision to promote Gill. He's shown a lot of talent in England. I think it's a fair call... Rohit can keep playing while you groom a young captain,” he added.

Ganguly congratulates Gill on new role

Ganguly also congratulated Gill on his new role. He highlighted that the 26-year-old has done a terrific job as Test captain in England, and he expects the player and all the team members to keep up with the form and deliver results in the forthcoming future.

“I congratulate him. He has done well in England; he will do well in the future as well. The Indian team is very good. All the players perform well and that is why they have been given the chance,” Ganguly said.