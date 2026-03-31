Sourav Ganguly reacts to Kolkata being snubbed for Tests in India's 2026-27 home season

Kolkata:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for India's home season last week and that triggered a massive debate as traditional venues - Kolkata and Mumbai - didn't get to host a single game of the high-profile Test series between India and Australia. Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad got the hosting rights for five Test matches and Sourav Ganguly is not unhappy with the board for Kolkata getting snubbed.

The Cricket Association of Bengal President believes that Test cricket must reach newer venues as it is good for the growth of the game. "It’s always great to have big Test matches back at Eden Gardens. As the president of the CAB and being a former player, I would like to host Test matches here, but we got the Test against South Africa, then there were T20 World Cup games and the Indian Premier League fixtures.

"As much as you would like to host matches at the Eden, it is important to understand that it has to go to other venues as well," Ganguly said, according to Sportstar.

Is Kolkata hosting any match in India's upcoming home season?

India are hosting West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia during their home season and will be playing five Tests, nine ODIs and eight T20Is. However, Eden Gardens in Kolkata will only host one game, an ODI between India and Zimbabwe on January 3, 2027, with the match scheduled to start at 2 PM IST.

Mumbai will also host only one game next season, the third ODI between India and Zimbabwe on January 9, 2027. Only three venues - Guwahati, Ahmedabad and Ranchi will host more than a game. The second ODI between India and West Indies and the third Test between India and Australia will played in Guwahati while Ahmedabad will host the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka and the fifth Test between India and Australia.

The crowd in Ranchi will get a chance to see the India vs West Indies second T20I on October 9 and the fourth Test between India and Australia from February 19 to 23.

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