Sourav Ganguly instigated Australia-India rivalry, says Brad Hogg

Image Source : TWITTER File photo of Sourav Ganguly (left) with Steve Waugh.

Australia-India series has always led to some heated exchange of words, much-magnified controversies and subsequently the modern-day cricket rivalry between the two cricket-loving nations. Ongoing India's tour Down Under is one of many tours where the urge to win at all cost has often got better of the players; presenting fans with a plethora of memories to cherish in.

The recently-concluded third Test in Sydney will always be somewhere at the top of those memories with the likes of R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari turning unlikely hero for the Indians. It was another showcasing of grit by Indian players that they are not going to be a pushover in this series like any other touring nation has been.

And former Oz Chinaman Brad Hogg was quick to point out that this Indian side has managed to rub the Aussies on the wrong side.

"I think India has come to the fore and challenged Australia on their home soil and we don't like to be challenged on our home soil. When we are put under pressure we are vulnerable and we can react differently,” Hogg told Sports Today. “It just showed and proved on the 5th day of the Test match that when u take you mind off the job and you start talking to an opposition batsman, mentioning about seeing at the next game at Gabba, it means we have lost focus and that's what I love about Test cricket and India at the moment are beating us on our own game."

The 49-year-old retired spinner, however, added that seeds of this Indian aggression was sown by former Indian skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly back in the 2000's when India defeated the Aussies 2-1 at home to end their 16-match winning streak and also drew the series 1-1 Down Under.

"Sourav Ganguly was the one who instigated the rivalry. When Australia travelled to India, we always wanted to show our intent, we had our chest puffed out, yes, we were