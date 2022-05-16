Sourav Ganguly impressed with these bowlers in IPL 2022; hints at team India selection

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sourav Ganguly

IPL 2022 has been a great season for the youngsters. The senior players, both Indian, and overseas haven't really been at their best, with a few exceptions here and there.

Players like Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brewis, Marco Jansen, and Arshdeep Singh among others have put in great performances.

Sourav Ganguly, in conversation with Mid Day, particularly talked about the Indian bowlers who impressed him the most. Talking about Umran, he said that he won't be surprised if the fast bowler gets a national call up, while also mentioning that he likes RR's Kuldip Sen.

How many can bowl at 150 km? Not many. I won’t be surprised if he gets picked for the national team. We have to be careful in using him, though. Umran is the fastest. I also like Kuldip Sen. Also, T Natarajan has made comeback. We will have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Finally, it is up to the selectors.

In 12 matches Umran Malik played this season, the Jammu Express has picked up 18 wickets at an economy of 9.02. He further stated that he is happy to see the bowlers dominating.