Ganguly had no jurisdiction to speak on Virat Kohli captaincy issue: Vengsarkar

Follow us on Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES File photo of Sourav Ganguly (left) and Virat Kohli.

Highlights The thing is that Ganguly had no business to speak on behalf of the selection committee: Dilip

Vengsarkar believes that prerogative of selecting or dropping any player rests solely with selectors

Kohli earlier said no one from BCCI told him not to quit T20 captaincy, contrary to Sourav's comment

Former Indian captain and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar opined that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had no business airing his views on Virat Kohli captaincy saga and should have let the national selectors deal with it in order to avoid the ongoing controversy.

Ahead of their departure to South Africa, Virat Kohli in a media conference said that no one from BCCI told him not to quit T20 captaincy, contrary to Ganguly's claims that he had spoken to the skipper on the issue.

The 'Colonel' on his part, opined that Ganguly had no business to speak in the matter.

"The thing is that Ganguly had no business to speak on behalf of the selection committee. He is the BCCI president. Any issue about selection or captaincy, it's the chairman of selection committee Chetan Sharma, who should speak," Vengsarkar, a veteran of 116 Tests told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

Earlier, Ganguly, himself a former India captain, had stated that Kohli's decision to not reconsider giving up T20 captaincy prompted the selectors to go for Rohit as the sole white-ball skipper as two different captains in the two formats would have led to "too much leadership".

"We had requested Virat not to step down as T20 captain but he didn't want to continue as captain. So, the selectors felt that they cannot have two white ball captains in two white-ball formats. That's too much of leadership," the BCCI president had told the agency earlier.

Vengsarkar believes that the prerogative of selecting or dropping any player rests solely with the selection committee.

"A captain is selected or removed by the selection committee and that is not Ganguly's jurisdiction at all," quipped the former Mumbai legendary right-handed batter.

(Reported by PTI)