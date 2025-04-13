Sourav Ganguly, former India captain, re-appointed as chairperson of ICC men's cricket committee Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was re-appointed as the chairperson of the ICC's men's cricket committee. Alongside Ganguly, the likes of Temba Bavuma, Hamid Hassan, Desmond Haynes, and Jonathan Trott have been appointed on the panel as well.

The ICC (International Cricket Council) took centre stage and announced on April 13 that former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was re-appointed as the chair of the ICC men’s cricket committee. Ganguly will be overseeing a six-member panel focused on improving the quality of cricket across the globe in several ways.

Interestingly, Ganguly was first appointed the chairperson of ICC men’s cricket committee in 2021, taking over from former India cricketer Anil Kumble. Furthermore, apart from Ganguly, the committee also sees the return of VVS Laxman, alongside the likes of Temba Bavuma, Hamid Hassan, Desmond Haynes, and Jonathan Trott on the panel.

For the unversed, the ICC men’s cricket committee has always played a huge role in steering cricket in the right direction. The committee’s main role is to advise the ICC board on matters such as playing conditions, rule changes, and the long-term development of the game.

Furthermore, the committee looks into things like the implementation of the DRS and the overseeing of illegal bowling action for instance. Interestingly, the committee members were chosen on the recommendations made from the ICC’s Chief Executives Committee, that include the ICC chairman Jay Shah as well.

It is also worth noting that the ICC also announced an initiative for in need Afghan women cricketers. The board promised to provide help to those in need in every way possible.

"At the International Cricket Council, we are deeply committed to fostering inclusivity and ensuring every cricketer has the opportunity to shine, regardless of their circumstances. In collaboration with our valued partners, we are proud to launch this task force and support fund, complemented by a comprehensive high-performance programme, to ensure displaced Afghan women cricketers can continue their journey in the sport," Jay Shah tweeted.

With Sourav Ganguly as the chair of the ICC men’s cricket committee once more, many have come forward and expressed their belief in how the committee will continue to progress the sport in the right direction.