Sourav Ganguly discharged from Kolkata hospital, says he is 'absolutely fine'

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, nearly a week after being admitted due to a mild heart attack.

BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was on Thursday discharged from hospital, nearly a week after being admitted due to a mild heart attack.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine," said Ganguly, as quoted by the ANI.

Ganguly had suffered a mild cardiac arrest during a workout session at his Behala residence on January 2. He had been moved to the Woodlands Hospital that day itself where he underwent angioplasty.

We've got some good news.



The BCCI President Mr @SGanguly99 has been discharged from the hospital in Kolkata.



"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," he said 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/iNkmsjdeGS — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2021

The 48-year-old had three blocked coronary arteries and a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

A nine-member medical team was formed at the hospital to look after Ganguly.

Earlier, noted cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty said that the BCCI president is stable and can now be discharged from the hospital.

"Sourav Ganguly is fit and he can get back to normal life as it was. He can be discharged tomorrow," Dr Shetty said on Tuesday.

A medical team, led by state-run SSKM Hospital's cardiology department head Dr Saroj Mondal, is currently looking after Ganguly's health check-ups at the hospital.