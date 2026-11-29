Star India batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi is once again in the limelight; the 15-year-old rocked world cricket after he scored a double century in 53 deliveries against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The youngster has been the biggest talking point in world cricket ever since his IPL debut in 2025.

With the IPL 2027 right around the corner, many eyes will once again be set upon Sooryavanshi as he represents Rajasthan Royals in the tournament. He became the youngest player to win the Orange Cap in IPL 2026 as well, and he will look to put in another good showing in the upcoming campaign.

Ahead of the tournament, former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly took centre stage and dismissed comparisons between Sooryavanshi and Sachin Tendulkar at a recent event.

"Don't compare. Honestly, don't compare anybody with Sachin Tendulkar. No one. Don't compare. His ability as a player, man, unreal and teams had serious attacks, bowling attacks those days. You went to the West Indies: Ambrose, Walsh, and Bishop bowling for West Indies. So Australia had McGrath, Gillespie, Lee, and Warne. You go to England, they had Anderson, Broad. You go to Pakistan, had Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib. You go to Sri Lanka: Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas. And this fellow got 100 international hundreds against these boys," Ganguly was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Ganguly reflected on the bowling attacks around the world currently

Furthermore, Ganguly talked about how the bowling attacks have changed in modern cricket, and the bowlers that Vaibhav faces are vastly different from the ones that Sachin Tendulkar used to face.

"You look at the bowling attacks now. Now Vaibhav Suryavanshi takes guard and puts first three balls into the stands. It is definitely a skill, but it's a different skill. It's a different sort of a skill. Bowling attack, you know, has become different all around the world. Now you go to England, you go to Australia, you go to South Africa, it's a different bowling attack. So the game has changed. And that's why I say that it's very hard to get another Sachin Tendulkar," Ganguly added.

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