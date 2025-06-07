Sophie Ecclestone seeks break to prioritise wellbeing ahead of India series Star England spinner Sophie Ecclestone sought a break from the ongoing West Indies series. Head coach Charlotte Edwards noted that she needed a break to priortise wellbeing and also, the cricketer is dealing with a quad injury.

New Delhi:

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was left out of the squad for the West Indies series. The 26-year-old was recovering from a knee injury, and newly appointed head coach Charlotte Edwards believed that it was ideal to give her a break ahead of the marquee series against India. Notably, Ecclestone also sought a break to prioritise wellbeing.

The left-arm spinner played for UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in February and was sidelined for two months after that. She missed the start of the English summer but returned to play two one-day matches and six T20s for Lancashire. However, due to a quad injury, she pulled out of the game against Hampshire on Tuesday.

Speaking on her injury concerns and allowing a break, Edwards mentioned that she is completely backing Ecclestone. The 45-year-old mentioned that it is important for the player to be in the right frame of mind and feel in a better place.

“Sophie has been managing a quad niggle over the past week but more importantly she wants to take a step back from cricket for a short period to look after herself. We're totally behind that. We want to be able to select Sophie for the India series but the most important thing for her at the moment is that she feels in a better place. We all agree that a break now could be beneficial for her to achieve that,” Edwards said.

Notably, Ecclestone had a rough Ashes tour, which saw England fail to win any match in any of the three formats, losing 16-0. However, England clarified that her absence from the West Indies tour has nothing to do with that. After the series, Ecclestone refused to speak in a TV interview conducted by former teammate Alex Hartley, who earlier expressed disappointment over England team’s fitness.