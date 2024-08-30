Sophie Devine to step down as New Zealand's T20I captain after World Cup in UAE

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sophie Devine

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine has confirmed that she will step down as captain after the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE. The mega event is set to start on October 3 with the White Ferns slotted in group A alongside India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia. Devine has so far led New Zealand in 56 T20Is and wants to manage her workload post the tournament. However, she will remain the ODI captain of the team with an eye on the next year's World Cup in India.

"I'm very proud to have had the privilege to captain the White Ferns in both formats. With captaincy comes an additional workload that, while I've enjoyed taking on, can also be challenging at times. Stepping away from the T20 captaincy will take a bit off my plate so I can focus more of my energy on my playing role and nurturing the future leaders.

"I'm not ready to give up ODI captaincy just yet. But I won't be around forever, so I think stepping away from captaining one format at a time gives the next leaders time to find their feet," she said. The 34-year-old is currently recovering from a foot injury and is aiming to return to action in the three-match T20I series against Australia. New Zealand are set to name their squad for the World Cup on September 10.

Meanwhile, the team's head coach Ben Sawyer lauded Devine for her contribution to the team as captain and is confident that she will continue to do so in the shortest format even as a player. "Soph is the epitome of a fearless leader and we're really grateful for the leadership she brings to this group on and off the field.

"She's one of the most experienced White Ferns ever and her leadership and knowledge of the game has been so valuable as we have introduced several young players into the team over the past two years. I know the decision wasn't easy for Soph, but I fully support it and know that she's still going to be a prominent leader in the group," Sawyer said.