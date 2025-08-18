Sophie Devine helps Southern Brave register biggest-ever win in Women's Hundred against Oval Invincibles Sophie Devine was adjudged the Player of the Match as she starred with two crucial wickets in Southern Brave's clash against Oval Invincibles in the Women's Hundred. Southern Brave have registered the biggest victory in the competition after beating Oval by 89 runs.

New Delhi:

Sophie Devine starred as Southern Brave registered a historic win over Oval Invincibles in the Women's Hundred on Monday, August 18. Devine removed both the Oval openers as she took 2/15 from her three sets. Oval were folded for just 72 as they went down by 89 runs.

The Georgia Adams-led Southern Brave had put up their highest total of the season as they scored 161/6, led by strong contributions from openers Maia Bouchier (34) and Danii Wyatt-Hodge (26), before Laura Wolvaardt (36), Devine (19) and Freya Kemp (24) made their presence felt.

The bowlers were right on the mark as they never let Oval come into the game. Devine cleaned Meg Lanning first before dismissing captain Lauren Winfield-Hill. Mady Villiers, Lauren Bell and captain Adams joined the party as well, as they shared seven wickets with Tilly Corteen-Coleman also striking once.

Bell removed Alice Capsey and Paige Scholfield off consecutive balls, while Villiers got the other prized wicket of Marizanne Kapp, which was almost the final nail in the coffin.

Amanda-Jade Wellington, batting at No.8, was the highest run-scorer for Oval with 18 to her name. Winfield-Hill, Kapp and Joanne Gardner were the only other players to have got to the double digits, with each of them making 10.

There was a threat of Oval getting bowled out for the lowest-ever total in the Hundred when they were 47/8, but Amanda ensured they crossed the 54-all out of Birmingham Phoenix. However, she could not take her team past the biggest margin of defeat as Oval went down by 89 runs.

Biggest margin of wins in Women's Hundred:

89 - Southern Brave beat Oval Invincibles in 2025

88 - London Spirit beat Birmingham Phoenix in 2025

82 - Northern Superchargers beat Oval Invincibles in 2024

73 - London Spirit beat Birmingham Phoenix in 2023

61 - Northern Superchargers beat Birmingham Phoenix in 2024

Notably, this is the third-lowest all-out total in the history of the Women's Hundred.

Lowest all-out totals in Women's Hundred:

1 - Birmingham Phoenix: 54 against Northern Superchargers in 2024

2 - Oval Invincibles: 64 against Northern Superchargers in 2024

3 - Oval Invincibles: 72 against Southern Brave in 2025

4 - Southern Brave: 73 against Oval Invincibles in 2021

5 - Manchester Originals: 76 against Trent Rockets in 2022