WPL 2023: Sophie Devine confident on RCB's turnaround despite 3 straight losses

Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Sophie Devine is confident that her side will be able to bounce back in the Women's Premier League even after losing three matches on a trot. RCB suffered a defeat by 11 runs to Gujarat Giants on Wednesday.

Chasing what Devine called an 'at par' score of 202 to win, the Royal Challengers finished at 180/6 despite a brilliant knock from the right-handed Devine. In the match, the New Zealander scored 66 off 45 balls.

"I think to pinpoint (a reason for loss) is pretty tough, to nail it down to one thing but I think probably our dot balls (were too many). And it is going to happen sometimes, you have to give the credit to the bowlers who bowled some great deliveries today, Devine said.

"But still we have shown how can you get those dot balls to be even those singles. In games like this you get back and look at every single ball you think could I have got a run there or could we have pushed for two?

"It is really disappointing but I think we have shown real improvement from game to game," she added.

The 33-year-old said RCB were completely aware of the fact that a high score of 190-200 is at par score at the Brabourne Stadium, where short boundaries, flat pitches, and quick outfield have resulted in the team leaking a total above 200 for the second time out of three matches that they have played so far.

"From playing the last three matches here we know that 190-200 is a par score and that is what we spoke about as a group. I thought we did really well with the ball in the powerplay but we probably let them have too many runs in the middle overs and then we did some great work at the back end. Unfortunately, it was all a little bit too much," she said.

"I thought our batting innings really ebbed and flowed. There were times when we thought we were in control and ahead of the run rate and there was a time when there were too many dot balls. she added.

