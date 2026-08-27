Sonal Dinusha becomes third Sri Lanka cricketer to achieve major feat in Test cricket

Colombo:

Sri Lanka all-rounder Sonal Dinusha played a commendable knock in the second innings of the second Test against India in Colombo. The hosts were made to follow on after the first innings and they faced the heat in the second as well, being reduced to 218/6 at one stage, but Sonal rose to the occasion and single-handedly rescued the team from danger.

He completed a sensational century on Day 5 and, with that, became the third cricketer to score three centuries in a two-match Test series. Overall, he became only the ninth cricketer to achieve this special feat. The 25-year-old also added valuable partnerships with lower-order batters as the match entered the third session of the day with a draw looming large.

Cricketers to score three centuries in two-match Test series:

Player Opponent Year Aravinda de Silva Pakistan 1997 Aravinda de Silva India 1997 Jacques Kallis Pakistan 2007 Hashim Amla India 2010 Kumar Sangakkara Bangladesh 2013 Younis Khan Australia 2014 Marnus Labuschagne West Indies 2022 Kane Williamson South Africa 2024 Sonal Dinusha India 2026

Interestingly, Sonal also became the third Sri Lanka cricketer after Duleep Mendis and Aravinda de Silva to score a century in both innings against India.

India suffer consequences

India made 503 runs in the first innings of the second Test. After which, many experts analysed that the team may have taken some extra time to declare. However, the team management was happy with the decision as the goal was to register a win by an innings. It looked possible after the first innings when the hosts were bundled out for 290 runs, but in the second innings, Sri Lanka changed the course of the game.

The wicket also changed its nature as it became more batting-friendly. Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who played a brilliant knock in the first innings, once again got going and scored 92 runs. Kamindu Mendis also played a vital knock of 55 runs before Sonal took over the business. He stitched an important partnership of 112 runs with Keshara Nuwantha and that arguably pushed the game to a draw.

The Shubman Gill-led side, however, will be hopeful that they can change the tide in the final two hours of the day.