'Something wrong': R Ashwin questions India all-rounder's exclusion from first ODI squad against South Africa Former India international Ravichandran Ashwin came forward and questioned why star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is not being picked in India's playing XI after the first ODI of the ongoing series against South Africa.

New Delhi:

Team India registered a thrilling victory in the first ODI of the ongoing multi-format series against South Africa. The two sides took on each other in Ranchi on November 30, and after posting 349 runs in the first innings, India limited the Proteas to a score of 332 in the second, winning the game by 17 runs.

Taking the lead in the series, India managed to drive out some of the ghosts from their Test series whitewash recently. Speaking after the game, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin came forward and questioned why all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy did not play for India in the first ODI.

"If we are not able to find a place for Nitish Kumar Reddy in a team that does not have Hardik Pandya, then there is something wrong in the squad selection, seriously," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"Why was he picked? Because the fact that he can give what Hardik can give, and can get better over a period of time. But, if we can't find a place for Nitish Kumar Reddy in this particular XI, then the squad selection must be properly reviewed," he added.

Ashwin gave his take India’s number four in the series

It is worth noting that due to the injury, the star batter Shreyas Iyer, team India, currently has an issue while deciding on a number four in the playing XI. Speaking on the same, Ashwin opined that it is not the right time to bring in Tilak Varma to fill Iyer’s spot.

"You gave an opportunity to Ruturaj, so it doesn't make sense to go to Tilak Varma right now. So, give him a longer run and then decide what your right combination is," Ashwin opined.