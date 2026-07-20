'Something is missing': Shubman Gill calls for improved fitness within team India amid injury crisis

London:

The Indian team succumbed to a hefty loss in the third ODI of the multi-format series against England; the Men in Blue ended up losing the series as they faced defeats in the second and third ODIs, only managing to register a single victory across their tour of Ireland and England.

There were several talking points from the series, with one of the biggest ones being the injury crisis that the Men in Blue are going through. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, and many other stars are out injured, which has been one of the biggest reasons why India lost the series.

Speaking on the same, India skipper Shubman Gill came forward and asked for improved fitness within the side, calling out that the players are unable to last a three-game series, and with the ODI World Cup on the horizon where the players will be required to play consistently, it could pose problems for the Men in Blue.

"If you look at the first squad that we announced, at least five of the players did not play today. When one player gets injured, you have to play a different combination. If two are injured, you play a different combination. I think if a player is missing after every match [due to injury], somewhere we are missing a trick. Keeping the World Cup in mind, we have to play eleven matches in a row. And here the players are unable to finish a series of two or three matches. So something is missing somewhere,” Gill said after the third ODI.

England dominated India to clinch ODI series

Speaking of the third ODI between India and England, it was one-way traffic for England throughout the game. Batting first, the hosts posted a total of 387 runs in the first innings thanks to sensational performances of Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Jos Buttler.

Aiming to chase down the target, even though Rohit Sharma amassed 138 runs, Gill scored 77 runs to his name, with Kohli adding 74. However, the target proved to be too much for the Men in Blue as they were limited to 360 and lost the game by 27 runs.

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