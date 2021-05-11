Some Pakistan players are frightened to speak up, says Mohammad Amir

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Mohammad Amir.

Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, who blamed the likes of Pakistan coaches Misbah Ul-Haq and Waqar Younis for ill-treatment towards him that led to his shock retirement, has come forward again with some scathing attack towards Pakistan Cricket Board and national team setup.

The 28-year-old pacer, who took sudden retirement this January, said he was put under mental pressure for his performances after his return post the Pakistan spot-fixing scandal in England.

"I was suffering from mental pressure & would be very surprised if I was the only one who has gone through this. Some players are too frightened to do anything or speak up about it because there are a lot of things which are outside the control of players," he was quoted as saying by Pakistan media.

He added that irrespective of whatever his performances, good or bad, he was always made the scapegoat.

"No matter what I did, the critics were never happy. If I had figures of 1 for 40 from 10 overs, they'd say that I didn’t take enough wickets. If I took 3 for 60 from 10 overs, they would say that I conceded too many runs. It was a no-win situation for me," he added.

Amir further added that he will only get to play for Pakistan if team management improves but at the moment he isn't getting to play for Pakistan.

"If things get better in terms of the team management, then there is definitely a chance. Nobody knows what the future holds and what can happen tomorrow. But for now, and as things stand at the moment there is no chance of me playing for Pakistan," he added.