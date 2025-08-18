SOB vs OVI, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Southern Brave have had their campaign hit a snag after a couple of good wins to start the 2025 edition of the Hundred. The Brave take on the Oval Invincibles, the table-toppers, in a crunch clash, who are coming off handing the Welsh Fire a colossal 83-run defeat.

Southampton :

Southern Brave will take on the table-toppers and the two-time defending champions, Oval Invincibles, in a crunch clash in the men's Hundred on Monday, August 18. The Brave's campaign has hit a snag with a couple of defeats and will hope to get it back on track as the fight for the top three spots has gotten interesting with a couple of teams in the bottom half winning their games on the weekend.

On the other hand, the Invincibles are making other teams look a bit short, as they did against the Welsh Fire, posting the tournament's highest score of 226 runs on the board. Jordan Cox pummeled the Fire attack with a belligerent 86 off just 29 balls as he just kept hitting, all over the park, every single ball. 226 was going to be a tough score to chase, and the Invincibles' bowling attack took care of the Welsh Fire batters even though Jonny Bairstow did score a quickfire fifty.

In short, the Invicibles look like the team to beat and are on course to make it a three-peat. The Brave, on the other hand, have the team but are not able to fire collectively as a unit. The Brave need their skipper, James Vince, to lead from the front as they look to push for a spot in the top three.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred Men's 2025 Match 19, SOB vs OVI

Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Leus du Plooy, James Vince, Michael Bracewell (c), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan (vc), Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Saqib Mahmood

Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave: Leus du Plooy, James Vince(c), Jason Roy, James Coles, Michael Bracewell, Laurie Evans(w), Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Thompson, Danny Briggs/Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings(w/c), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff