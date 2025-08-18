SOB vs NOS, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Unbeaten Southern Brave will aim to continue their winning run as they take on a hurt Northern Superchargers side at the Rose Bowl in a day game on Wednesday. The Superchargers began their campaign on a smashing note, but were caught unawares by the Trent Rockets' disciplined bowling.

Southampton :

Jofra Archer's return provided a different dimension to Southern Brave's bowling attack, which they didn't know if they required, as Reece Topley had to be left out, who scored the winning runs in the side's first win of the ongoing Hundred season. The Brave have two wins in as many games and have looked solid in the first couple of games. The bowling has done the job for the inaugural men's champions thus far and batting is yet to be tested; however, they wouldn't mind it one bit if the results continue to go their way.

The Brave take on the Superchargers from Leeds, whose batting crashed at the hands of a really professional bowling display from the Trent Rockets in their last game in Nottingham. However, the Superchargers will have their Kiwi reinforcements available from the Wednesday game, Mitchell Santner and Jacob Duffy, who replaced the outgoing partial replacements Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir for the Caribbean Premier League.

Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan and Harry Brook were the ones who made short work of the Welsh Fire in the first game and the Superchargers will hope that one blip doesn't damage their batters' confidence. On their day, they can take down any bowling attack and the Brave's four-pronged pace attack will challenge them. For the Brave, their middle-order hasn't got much time in the middle and Brook and Co will be keen to throw the spanner in the works by taking a couple of early wickets.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred Men's 2025 Match 11, SOB vs NOS

Jason Roy, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook (c), Graham Clark, Laurie Evans, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Jofra Archer, Jacob Duffy, Adil Rashid (vc), Tymal Mills

Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave: Leus du Plooy, James Vince(c), Jason Roy, James Coles, Laurie Evans(w), Hilton Cartwright, Michael Bracewell, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills

Northern Superchargers: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper(w), Harry Brook(c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy