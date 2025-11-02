Snubbed after England Tests, Karun Nair continues his thunderous Ranji form, slams double ton after a century Karun Nair was left out of the Test team after the England tour and the 33-year-old came back to the domestic grind and seems like he is hell bent on returning to the red-ball fold again for India, having scored a fifty, a century and a double century in three matches so far in the Ranji Trophy.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Veteran Indian batter Karun Nair seems to be hell bent on trying again for a Test comeback, following a snub from the national side after the England tour. Nair, who averaged 25.63, scoring 205 runs in eight innings on his Test return in England after eight long years, didn't do enough as per the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee and needed to score more runs on flat decks in England and hence, wasn't considered for the home series against the West Indies.

So what does Nair do? Score 488 runs in four innings at the start of the new season of the Ranji Trophy, while averaging a whopping 162.67, as he made a return to his original domestic side Karnataka, including a double century in the ongoing third-round clash against Kerala. Karnataka opted to bat first after winning the toss at the KCA Cricket Ground in Mangalapuram.

At 13/2, Karnataka were in a bit of trouble, losing both the openers cheaply, before KL Shrijith and Nair provided the rearguard action. Shrijith scored a well-composed 65 before being dismissed by Baba Aparajith. However, the match turned after the southpaw Smaran Ravichandran joined Nair in the middle. 10, 50, 100... the partnership just didn't seem to end as the two Karnataka batters frustrated the Kerala bowlers for more than three sessions. They just kept going on and on and the Kerala bowling attack looked toothless.

Nair brought up his fifth first-class double century, while Smaran got his second as Karnataka nearly batted Kerala out of the game. Nair was dismissed by N Basil for 233 but he made sure to ruffle some more feather, after having smashed an unbeaten 174 against Goa last week. While speaking on the sidelines of the second-round game, Nair had conceded that he was disappointed by the snub as he felt he should have gotten more than one series and was focussed on doing well for the team he was getting to play for at the moment - Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy.

"Obviously, it is quite disappointing. After the last two years I've had, I think I deserved a lot better. More than a series. There are certain individuals in the [Indian] team who have had good conversations with me about how they felt. That's about it. It does get into the head. But the second thought would be to do your job, which is to score runs and let people have their opinions," Nair had said.

As for the game, Kerala found themselves in deep trouble at 21/3, while looking to go behind Karnataka;'s 586, after they declared their innings having batted for 167 overs.