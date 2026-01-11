Sneh Rana bowls most expensive over in WPL history, Sophie Devine wreaks havoc vs Delhi Capitals Sneh Rana conceded a record 32 runs in an over as Sophie Devine went on a rampage during Gujarat Giants’ WPL clash against Delhi Capitals. Devine smashed 95 off only 42 balls, powering Gujarat to a record powerplay at Navi Mumbai. Gujarat posted 209 runs in the first innings.

Navi Mumbai:

Delhi Capitals’ Sneh Rana registered an unwanted record in the match against Gujarat Giants in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. She endured a difficult outing, conceding 32 runs in a single over, which is the most expensive over ever bowled in WPL history. The incident occurred during the fourth match of the season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The over came at a crucial stage, right at the end of the powerplay, and Gujarat opener Sophie Devine made full use of the opportunity. Rana struggled to find control, and Devine capitalised with a ruthless display of timing and power. The New Zealand star began by dispatching the first two deliveries to the boundary before launching a sequence of towering hits that completely swung momentum in the Giants’ favour.

Devine’s assault included four consecutive sixes, struck with authority to different parts of the ground. As pressure mounted, Rana was unable to regain composure, and a final full toss was punished to complete the 32-run over. The onslaught pushed Gujarat to a commanding powerplay total of 80 without loss, the highest powerplay score of the season so far and the second-best in WPL history.

The previous record for the most runs conceded in a WPL over stood at 28, set by Deepti Sharma last season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow.

Devine’s dominance and impact left DC clueless

Devine showed no signs of slowing down after the powerplay. She continued targeting the Capitals’ spin attack, including a brutal ninth over in which she struck three sixes in four deliveries against Shree Charani. Batting alongside Beth Mooney, Devine maintained control as the Giants built a dominant platform.

Her innings finally ended in the 11th over when she was dismissed for a blistering 95 from 42 balls. Nandani Sharma deceived her with a well-disguised slower delivery, inducing a mistimed shot that was safely caught by Charani at short fine leg. The knock marked Devine’s second dismissal in the 90s in WPL history, following a 99 she scored in 2023 while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Notably, the league has now seen six scores in the 90s without a century being registered.