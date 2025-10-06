Sneh Rana achieves massive feat with brilliant spell against Pakistan in Women's World Cup Star India women's cricketer Sneh Rana went on to achieve a massive feat with her two-wicket haul against Pakistan women in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5.

The Indian women’s team performed exceptionally well against Pakistan women in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The two sides locked horns at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 6. With the Women in Blue kicking off the tournament with a win, the side maintained its momentum and managed to register a comprehensive win against Pakistan as well.

The side posted a total of 247 runs in the first innings and limited Pakistan to 159, winning the game by 88 runs. There were several star performers from the game, but it was the 31-year-old Sneh Rana who captured the limelight with her spell.

Taking two wickets in eight overs, Sneh Rana went on to become the player with the most WODI wickets in 2025. Rana’s two-wicket spell saw her sit at the top of the list with 25 wickets. Aaliyah Alleyne sits in second with 24 wickets, with Deepti Sharma and Afy Fletcher in third with 23 wickets.

Putting in an excellent performance, Sneh Rana’s two-wicket spell was crucial in the Indian team registering the win against Pakistan. It is worth noting that Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma were also among the wicket takers, taking three wickets each.

India to take on South Africa next

Speaking of India women’s upcoming assignments, the side will be taking on South Africa women in their next game. The two sides will take on each other at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on October 9.

With two wins out of two, India women will hope to maintain their momentum and register yet another win. The Women in Blue moved into the top spot in the World Cup standings after their win against Pakistan, and they will hope to perform in the same manner in their upcoming games.

