Smriti Mandhana to soon marry Palash Muchhal, music director makes huge announcement Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana will soon marry music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal. The 30-year-old made the massive announcement ahead of India's clash against England in Indore in the ongoing Women's World Cup.

Indore:

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore. Palash Muchhal, the music director and filmmaker, made the massive announcement on the eve of India's clash against England in Indore in the ongoing Women's World Cup. The couple has previous posted a lot of pictures on social media, but this is the first time that Palash has confirmed their relationship in public.

The 30-year-old opened up about their relationship during an event at the State Press Club on Friday while also stating that they will be marrying each other soon. "She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore. That’s all I want to say. I've given you the headline," Palash said while speaking to the reporters at the event.

In the meantime, Palash Muchhal also wished the Indian cricket team all the luck for the upcoming crucial clash against England on Sunday at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. "My best wishes are with Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti (Mandhana). We always want the Indian cricket team to win every match and bring glory to the country," he added.

Smriti Mandhana gearing up for massive England game in Indore

Amidst the massive announcement, Smriti Mandhana is gearing up for a huge game against England in the Women's World Cup. India have lost their previous two games against South Africa and Australia and will have to beat England to stay ahead in the semifinal race. Smriti is in great form at the moment and is coming off an aggressive 80-run knock against Australia.

With two semi-final spots already sealed by Australia and South Africa, India will most probably be competing with New Zealand and England for the last two spots in the top four.

Also Read