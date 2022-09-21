Smriti Mandhana surpasses Mithali Raj to reach this milestone, know details

Follow us on Image Source : AP Smriti Mandhana in action

India star batter Smriti Mandhana left behind former captain Mithali Raj to become the fastest Indian to reach the 3000-run mark in ODIs.

During the second ODI between India and England, Mandhana reached the feat on Wednesday. In the game, she smashed 40 off 51 deliveries including four boundaries and a six before getting dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone.

The 26-year-old India opener crossed the mark in just 76 ODI innings as compared to Mithali's 88 innings.

Mandhana shares the third position with Australia’s Karen Rolton and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt in the list of batters to be the fastest to reach the milestone across the world.

In the all-time list, Australia's Belinda Clark and Meg Lanning hold the top two positions by crossing the 3000-run mark in 62 innings and 64 innings, respective

Mandhana who has smashed 24 half-centuries and five tons in her career so far, is the third Indian after Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali to reach the feat.

Recently, Mandhana climbed to the second position in the ICC T20I rankings and is just behind Australia's Beth Mooney. She has 731 ranking points,12 less than Mooney who is on 743 ranking points.

