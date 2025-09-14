Smriti Mandhana surpasses legendary Amy Satterthwaite in elite women's ODI record list

India opener Smriti Mandhana added another milestone to her illustrious career by surpassing New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite to become the seventh-highest run-scorer in women's ODIs. Mandhana reached the milestone during the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia, played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.
Opening the innings, Mandhana delivered a composed and fluent 58 off 63 deliveries, laced with six boundaries and two sixes. Her knock, which came at a strike rate of 92.06, was instrumental in laying a solid foundation for India’s innings. With this performance, Mandhana now has 4,646 runs in 106 ODIs at an average of 46.46, including 11 centuries and 32 half-centuries. She surpassed Amy Satterthwaite’s tally of 4,639 runs, achieved in 145 innings.
|Player
|Runs
|Mithali Raj
|7805
|Charlotte Edwards
|5992
|Suzie Bates
|5896
|Sarah Taylor
|5873
|Belinda Clark
|4844
|Karen Rolton
|4814
|Smriti Mandhana
|4646
|Amy Satterthwaite
|4639
India post 281 runs in first innings
India’s innings began on a strong note with an impressive 114-run opening partnership between Mandhana and debutant Pratika Rawal. Rawal marked her debut with a gritty 64 off 96 balls, striking six boundaries. After the openers departed, the middle order contributed steadily, with Harleen Deol scoring a quick 54 off 57 balls. She shared a valuable 46-run stand with wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who chipped in with a brisk 25 from 20 deliveries.
Despite a few late wickets, India managed to post a competitive 281/7 in their allotted 50 overs. For Australia, Megan Schutt was the standout bowler, taking 2 for 45 in her seven overs. Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, and Alana King claimed a wicket each to keep India in check during the final overs.
This match also marked a significant occasion for Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who played her 150th ODI. However, she couldn’t make it count with the bat, falling cheaply for 11 off 9 balls. India will now look to defend the 282-run target and take a 1-0 lead in the series, which is being seen as a crucial preparatory step ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup starting on September 30.