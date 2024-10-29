Smriti Mandhana shatters Mithali Raj's record as India win series against New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Smriti Mandhana.

Smriti Mandhana broke former captain Mithali Raj's all-time national record as she helped India defeat New Zealand in the third ODI and bag the series 2-1.

Chasing a target of 233 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Mandhana led the charge from the front. She slammed her eighth ODI century and broke Mithali's record for the most tons for India in the format. The former skipper had seven ODI tons to her name.

Mandhana got to her century off 121 balls but fell off the immediate next legal ball she faced, getting cleaned by pacer Hannah Rowe.

Harmanpreet Kaur hit a half-ton and went back unbeaten with Tejal Hasabnis as the hosts chased down the score in 44.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

India were in control of the run-chase throughout the second innings. While they lost Shafali Verma early in the fourth over, Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia gave the early platform with a 76-run stand. Yastika departed for 35 as she was caught and bowled by captain Sophie Devine but the hosts didn't have much of a hiccup after that. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Mandhana joined hands and kept the runs going. The two notched a 117-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Harmanpreet got to her fifty, while Mandhana crossed her ton. Right after her hundred, Mandhana was cleaned up by Hannah Rowe. Jemimah Rodrigues came in and looked positive. She made 22 from 18 balls before getting trapped LBW. Harmanpreet was joined by youngster Tejal and the skipper hit the winning four to take India home.

Earlier, New Zealand made 232 but the score didn't seem too challenging. They were jolted by the regular blows earlier in the innings. The White Ferns were 66/4 and then 88/5 with the Indian bowlers shining. The big fight came from Brooke Halliday, who made 86 and anchored the innings. Lea Tahuhu helped in the death overs, making 24 from 14 before the visitors were bowled out for 232 with one ball to go. However, the total ended up being short.

India's Playing XI:

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra

New Zealand's Playing XI:

Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas