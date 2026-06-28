Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma shatter world record during IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup clash

New Delhi:

India star openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have shattered a huge world record during their team's must-win Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Australia on Sunday, June 28. Mandhana and Shafali gave India a fine start in their clash at the iconic Lord's as the Women in Blue look to stay alive in the tournament.

Mandhana and Shafali have been two of the star players for India this World Cup in what has been an underwhelming one for the middle-order batters. The two took the Women in Blue to a decent start with a fifty-run partnership as they shattered a massive world record in the format.

The fabled pair of Mandhana and Shafali has now created the record for most runs by a pair for any wicket against an opponent. They achieved this with their 66-run stand against the mighty Aussies as the now tally 772 runs against them. The record was previously held by outgoing New Zealand veterans Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine

Most partnership runs vs an opponent in Women’s T20Is (any wicket):

742 - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma (IND-W) vs AUS-W

732 - Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (NZ-W) vs SA-W

655 - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma (IND-W) vs ENG-W

535 - Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney (AUS-W) vs IND-W

522 - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma (IND-W) vs SL-W

More to follow...