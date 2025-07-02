Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma script history, break all-time partnership record in women's T20Is India took a 2-0 lead against England in the ongoing five-match women's T20I series with a thumping 24-run win in Bristol. Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur were the stars with the bat for India before the bowlers and fielders with a tidy show defended 181.

Bristol:

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana couldn't replicate her Nottingham exploits in the second T20I against England in Bristol, but she and her opening partner Shafali Verma managed to script history in women's cricket. Mandhana and Verma now have the most runs as a partnership for any wicket in women's T20Is as the duo surpassed the Australian pair of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney during their short 14-run stand on Tuesday.

Mandhana and Verma average 35.88 as a pair after batting together in 79 innings in T20Is, better than the two pairs next on the list - Healy-Mooney for Australia (33.5) and Suzie Bates-Sophie Devine for New Zealand (32.7).

Most partnership runs for a pair in women's T20Is

2727 - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma (India) in 79 innings

2720 - Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney (Australia) in 84 innings

2556 - Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (New Zealand) in 79 innings

1985 - Esha Oza, Theertha Satish (UAE) in 57 innings

1976 - Kavish Edodage, Esha Oza (UAE) in 50 innings

Verma was dismissed for just three runs as England got into the Indian middle order quite early as Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, the returning Indian captain, followed suit. India found themselves in trouble at 31/3 inside the powerplay before the duo of Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur lifted them to 181, which eventually was enough in the end.

The 97-run partnership between Amanjot and Jemimah was a clincher as it set up for Richa Ghosh to attack at the end and get India to a strong score from where they were at one point. England lost both their openers cheaply yet again and even though Tammy Beaumont did score a half-century, the hosts were always chasing the game after losing the top three quite early in their innings. One more win and India will seal the series and Charlotte Edwards and Co. will be keen to avoid that happening, with two more matches in hand.