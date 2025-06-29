Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Verma pair breaks world record during ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I Smriti Mandhana created history as she became the first Indian woman to score centuries in all formats of international cricket. Meanwhile, Mandhana and Shafali Verma also shattered a world record during their strong opening act in the first T20I against England at Trent Bridge.

New Delhi:

The Indian star pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma shattered a historic record of the Australian duo Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney as India put up a pretty strong display with the bat against England in the first T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Saturday.

Standing in the captaincy shoes for the injured Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana slammed a jaw-dropping 112 as she became the first Indian woman to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket. Mandhana's 112, off 62 balls, powered the Women in Blue to their second-highest T20I total as they racked up 210/5 in their 20 overs batting first.

Mandhana, Shafali break historic record

Mandhana and Shafali have now shattered a historic T20I record during the clash. They have broken the record for most fifty-plus partnerships by a pair in Women's T20I cricket with their 21st such stand, breaking the previous record of Healy and Mooney.

The two partnered each other for a 77-run opening stand that featured the India stand-in captain unleashing her strokes to perfection, with Shafali playing the support act, scoring only 20 of those runs.

While Shafali was dismissed in the ninth over by Em Arlott, Mandhana found a brilliant support from Harleen Deol, who made 43 from 23 balls as the visitors piled up a mountain of runs.

Shree Charani stars on debut

The England spinners had no reply to India's batting might and were handed a drubbing with only one wicket between them in eight overs for 105 runs as Sophie Ecclestone's return turned horrific.

In reply, the Indian spinners skittled the hosts with debutant Shree Charani claiming 4/12, which is now the second-best spell by an Indian woman on T20I debut. English captain Nat Sciver-Brunt battled through and put up 66 from 42 balls, but her lone effort went in vain as she found no help from others.

England were bowled out for only 113 in 14.5 overs and suffered a 97-run defeat, which is now their biggest in the format.