Smriti Mandhana sets new ODI world record, surpassing Australia's Belinda Clarke Smriti Mandhana has set a new world record for most ODI runs by a women’s cricketer in a calendar year, surpassing Belinda Clarke’s 1997 tally of 970 runs. She reached the milestone during India’s World Cup match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam:

Star India batter Smriti Mandhana has set a new world record for the most runs scored by a women's cricketer in ODIs in a single calendar year. The previous record of 970 runs, set by Australia’s Belinda Clarke in 1997, stood for nearly three decades. Needing just 12 runs to surpass the mark, the 29-year-old achieved the milestone during India's ODI World Cup clash against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, etching her name in the history books.

Most runs in a calendar year:

Player Most runs Year Smriti Mandhana 971* 1997 Belinda Clarke 970 2025 Laura Wolvaardt 882 2022 Debbie Hockley 880 1997 Amy Satterthwaite 853 2016

Smriti had a slow start to the match, as her opening partner, Pratika Rawal, dictated the play. However, in the eighth over of the game, Smriti danced down the track and punished Ayabonga Khaka for a straight six. It should boost her confidence as India look for their third straight win in the mega tournament.

South Africa win toss and elect to bowl

South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first in their ODI World Cup 2025 clash against India at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Captain Laura Wolvaardt expects a high-scoring contest and backed her in-form opening partner, Tazmin Brits, who has already registered five ODI centuries this year.

On the other side, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stressed the importance of consistency and carrying forward the momentum after back-to-back wins. She acknowledged the significance of each game in a tournament of this magnitude.

“Every game I think we need to keep showing improvement and today is a very important match for us and I'm sure we're going to play good cricket. The first two games we wanted to win and we did exactly what we wanted to do and now every game is very important. We just want to keep doing the good things again and again,” Harmanpreet said after the toss.

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba