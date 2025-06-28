Smriti Mandhana's historic ton, Charani’s dream debut hand England their biggest-ever T20I defeat India thrashed England by 97 runs in the 1st T20I. Smriti Mandhana scored a historic 112, becoming the first Indian woman with centuries in all formats, while debutant Shree Charani starred with 4/12 as England collapsed for 113.

India registered a commanding 97-run win over England in the first T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. This was England’s biggest-ever defeat in the shortest format of the game. Meanwhile, the match was marked by Smriti Mandhana’s historic century and debutant Shree Charani’s sensational four-wicket haul, as the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Notably, stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana, leading the side in the absence of the injured Harmanpreet Kaur, rose to the occasion with a breathtaking 112 off 62 deliveries. Her innings, laced with 15 fours and three sixes, was not just a statement of dominance but also etched her name in the record books as she became the first Indian women's cricketer to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket. Mandhana anchored India’s innings brilliantly, guiding them to an imposing total of 210/5.

The Indian batting display was further bolstered by a fiery 43 from Harleen Deol. England’s bowlers struggled to find rhythm, but it was Lauren Bell who stood out, picking up three wickets but leaking 37 runs in her four overs.

India decimate England with the ball

In reply, England Women crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for just 113 in 14.5 overs. Making her debut, Charani stole the spotlight with figures of 4/12 in 3.5 overs, dismantling England’s lower and middle order. Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav also chipped in with two wickets each, tightening the noose as England suffered their heaviest defeat in T20I history.

Despite a valiant 66 from Nat Sciver-Brunt, none of the other English batters could offer resistance, with five players dismissed in single digits. India’s all-round brilliance set the tone for the series and sent a strong message ahead of the remaining matches. England, meanwhile, will have to work on their batting against spinners, or else, they will have very little to offer in the remainder of the series.