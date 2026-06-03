Smriti Mandhana reveals 'mistakes' India can't afford to repeat in T20 World Cup after England loss

New Delhi:

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stressed the team's inability to stitch more dot balls in the third T20I defeat to England in Taunton on Tuesday, June 3, stating that the Women in Blue can't repeat them in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. India were on top of England in the series decider after having the hosts for 38/3 in the defence of 180 at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. However, they let the advantage slip as England went on to win the game by six wickets.

"We definitely started extremely well with the ball, (reducing England to) 35 for 3. I wouldn't really take anything away from the partnership they had. I think they played really good cricketing shots," Mandhana said at the post-match press conference. "In hindsight, we would have been able to build pressure with a few dot balls, but we were not able to do that. We will definitely look at this game in a way where we can do better and not repeat these mistakes in the World Cup coming ahead," she added.

Capsey, Knight's savour acts

Kranti Gaud and Arundhati Reddy had sent the hosts three down inside the powerplay as the Women in Blue were on top. England were running out of options as the struggling Alice Capsey and Heather Knight joined hands. They bailed the team out of all sorts of trouble with their intent-filled partnership of 137 runs that took the English side to the brink of victory. While Capsey was dismissed on 82, Knight remained unbeaten on 70 to take the team home in the end with six wickets in hand and nine balls to spare.

Mandhana on positives from the game

Despite the loss, Mandhana took out some positives from this game. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's fifty was one among them. "She batted amazingly well. Harman, when she is at her best, is a delight to watch. She played all over the ground. It's a really important innings under pressure, especially when we needed that knock to get us to 180+," Mandhana said.

"I feel everyone is in good nick. It is a good sign going forward for the World Cup that Jemi, Harman, and everyone are looking really beautiful to watch from the outside. Hopefully, I can watch from the non-strikers' end," she said.

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