Smriti Mandhana registers unwanted record with short lived innings against Gujarat Giants With a knock of 10 runs in 20 deliveries against Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2025, Smriti Mandhana registered an unwanted record to her name.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's poor form in the WPL 2025 continued. The side faced a hefty loss to Gujarat Giants in the 12th game of the tournament. Both sides locked horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 27, and with Bengaluru’s loss, it was skipper Smriti Mandhana who was on notice in the clash.

Coming in to bat first, RCB got off to a subpar start. After Danni Wyatt's dismissal on four runs, it was Smriti Mandhana who departed next after scoring 10 runs in 20 deliveries. In doing so, Mandhana registered the second-slowest knock in Women’s Premier League history.

It is also worth noting that her knock of 10 runs in 20 deliveries was also her slowest-ever knock in a T20 match. The horrid run of the defending champions continued in the WPL. Interestingly, Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off their WPL 2025 campaign with a win against Gujarat Giants and a win in the next game against Delhi Capitals.

However, after the first two wins, the side has lost three games on the trot. With just two wins in five matches, the team now occupies third place in the WPL standings with four points to their name. For their next game of the season, RCB will go on to take on Delhi Capitals. Both sides will take on each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 1. With three losses in a row, RCB will be hoping for improvement in the next game and a win in their sixth game of the season.

Lowest SR in a WPL knock (min 20 balls)

1. 47.82 (11 off 23 balls) - Simran Shaikh vs DC in Mumbai, 2023

2. 50.00 (10 off 20 balls) - Smriti Mandhana vs GG in Bengaluru, 2025*

3. 60.00 (12 off 20 balls) - Deepti Sharma vs DC in Mumbai, 2023