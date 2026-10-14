Smriti Mandhana plans to set new standard for Indian T20I side in upcoming Zimbabwe series

New Delhi:

Newly appointed captain Smriti Mandhana aims to use India's upcoming six-match home series against Zimbabwe to sharpen the team's T20I strategy and establish performance benchmarks ahead of the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy in February 2027. Notably, the upcoming series, slated to begin on October 16, will be her first assignment as India's full-time captain and feature three T20Is followed by three ODIs.

Meanwhile, India enter the contest looking to build on their recent international success while addressing areas that require attention in the shortest format. Mandhana said the opening leg would provide an opportunity to assess combinations, refine the team's approach and prepare for the demands of the months ahead.

The India captain also welcomed the opportunity to face Zimbabwe for the first time in a bilateral series, highlighting the value of competing against teams with different approaches to the game.

“The first bilateral (series) with Zimbabwe, I think, it is very exciting. It is our first time playing with them, Sometimes, playing with Zimbabwe and all the Associate nations, it feels like you can learn a lot from them as well because they enjoy playing their cricket," Mandhana told reporters.

Champions Trophy in focus for Mandhana

With the Champions Trophy approaching, India have six T20I matches remaining before the tournament, giving the team a limited window to develop consistency and clarity in their plans. Mandhana wants the upcoming fixtures to establish expectations for how the side should play during this preparation period.

“Sometimes, we get into a lot of things professionally. You can learn a lot from them. But again, we have six T20 matches before the Champions Trophy as an Indian team so, we will look to set standards as an Indian team (as to) how do we approach the next three months leading up to the Champions Trophy," she added.

Now, despite India's recent achievements, Mandhana acknowledged that the team needed to address shortcomings in T20 cricket. She pointed to the importance of making improvements without overlooking the contributions of players who have earned opportunities in the side.

“We have won the World Cup in the last one-and-a-half-year but there were few things which we needed to work in the T20 format especially,” she said.

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