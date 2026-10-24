Smriti Mandhana opens up as India women get off to stellar start to ODI series against Zimbabwe

The Indian women’s team got off to a brilliant start to the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe women. The two sides met at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, on October 23rd, and India came out on top. The clash saw the Indian team come in to bowl first.

Zimbabwe women were limited to 197 in the first innings, and while chasing the target, Pratika Rawal's century helped India win comfortably and take the series lead.

After the clash, India women’s skipper Smriti Mandhana took centre stage and talked about the performance that the Women in Blue put in the clash. She talked about how delighted she was with the showing that the hosts put in and hoped for more of the same in the upcoming games.

“Coming into a different ground, I think the bowlers adapted really well, especially Shree Charani, I think standout bowler for us. Also the pacers, the way they bowled, Kranthi to mention, out of all the bowlers, they were pretty disciplined. Yes, we can tidy up our fielding, a few catches went down our way, but otherwise, again Shafali and Pratika went about that chase, and it was a masterclass,” Smriti Mandhana said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Mandhana reflected on the consistency in the bowling attack

Furthermore, the India skipper opened up on how maintaining proper communication with her bowlers has helped her maintain the consistency in the bowling attack, owing to the side’s brilliant performances in recent matches.

“Again, it's communication. You need to be absolutely clear with them. When they came in as well, we had a lot of communication, especially again the T20 side from the one-day side, we had two days. So good communication, knowing about, again, support staff, Aavishkar (Salvi) sir, not to mention, he's always with the bowlers, coordinates with them, then gets back to me with the plans. So he's really on it and makes my job easy. [On the team's plans ahead of the next match] Hopefully a relaxed chill day would be good because we have all played one-day cricket after a very long time. So yeah, we will hang out with each other, trying to get to know more about the players,” she added.

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