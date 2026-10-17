Smriti Mandhana opens up after India edge out close victory against Zimbabwe in Raipur

India women got off to a good start to the series against Zimbabwe women. The two sides met at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on October 16th. The clash began with Zimbabwe coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 114 runs in the first innings, playing decent cricket.

Chasing down the target, the Women in Blue managed to do it in 15.4 overs, winning the game by four wickets. With many expecting the Indian team to register a dominant victory, Zimbabwe put up quite a fight and came closer than expected to a win.

After the game, India women’s skipper Smriti Mandhana took centre stage and talked about the side’s performance in the clash. She opined that they did not win as they would have wanted to but are nonetheless happy with the victory.

“Process-wise, we might not have played the exact way we wanted as a team, but nevertheless, a win is a win. We have a few standout performances to appreciate: Nandani Sharma bowled extremely well, Niki Prasad showed remarkable composure on her debut, and Deepti Sharma, well, she's been doing this for a very long time; she's a true legend of the game. We’re really happy to get the win, but there are definitely plenty of takeaways and areas for us to work on as a group,” Mandhana said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Mandhana reflected on her first day as captain

Furthermore, Smriti Mandhana talked about one of the first things that she talked about with the side after being named the leader of the team. She opined that once the momentum catches on with the Women in Blue, they will be back in top form once more.

“I've actually already addressed those points in the dressing room! Once we get going, people will start seeing the results in due time for sure. I wouldn't really want to disclose those specifics right now, but we've definitely had conversations around them. On a positive note, I thought our intensity on the field today, especially with Smriti and Niki throwing themselves around was a massive plus for us,” Mandhana said.

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