Smriti Mandhana loses ICC ODI No.1 spot to England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet makes big strides

India star batter Smriti Mandhana has lost her ICC ODI No.1 spot in the batters' rankings to England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt following the ODI series between the two teams. Mandhana made 115 runs in three matches in India's recent ODI series against England. Meanwhile, Sciver-Brunt scored 160 runs across the three games, including a 98 in the final match.

Mandhana held the top spot for a little over a month after Laura Wolvaardt lost her top spot in mid-June. The Indian star had a below-par ODI series after a spectacular T20I one. The left-handed batter did not score a single fifty in the series, with her three innings reading 28, 42 and 45.

Sciver-Brunt took the top spot away from the Indian star after an impressive series. She made 160 runs in the three matches with her scores reading 41, 21 and 98. The English captain leads the tally with 731 ratings, while the Indian star has 728 ratings to her name.

Wolvaardt holds the third spot with 725 ratings, while Ellyse Perry is fourth, followed by Alyssa Healy in fifth.

Harmanpreet Kaur makes big strides

Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has made big strides in the batters' chart as she scaled 10 spots to reach 11th in the standings. Harmanpreet had two poor outings with scores of 17 and 7; however, she turned things around in the series decider, slamming 102, for which she won the Player of the Match and also the Player of the Series awards.

Notably, India won the series 2-1 after clinching the T20I series 3-2 as they nailed a perfect performance on English soil.