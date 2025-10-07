Smriti Mandhana leads ICC Women's ODI rankings, several key players jump places Smriti Mandhana retains the top spot in the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings, while World Cup stars Tazmin Brits, Ash Gardner, and Sophie Devine achieve career-highs. Gardner also strengthens her lead as the top-ranked ODI all-rounder.

New Delhi:

India opener Smriti Mandhana has held firm at the top of the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings following the latest update, even as several top performers at the ongoing Women’s Cricket ODI Cup have made significant gains.

While Mandhana maintains a clear lead, the standout performances in the early stages of the tournament have reshaped the rest of the top 10. South Africa’s Tazmin Brits has continued her excellent form, climbing two spots to a career-best fourth position after a century against New Zealand. Just behind her, Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner surged seven places to fifth, also reaching her highest career rating following her match-winning ton against the White Ferns.

The wave of movement didn’t stop there. Veteran New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine jumped seven spots to eighth, thanks to a string of strong performances with the bat. Pakistan’s Sidra Amin also broke into the top 10, rising three places to share the 10th spot, marking a new career high for the left-hander.

Sophie Ecclestone retains top spot among bowlers

In the bowling department, England’s Sophie Ecclestone continues to dominate at the top of the ODI rankings. However, two bowlers made notable gains within the top 10. South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp moved up to fifth, and Australia’s Alana King rose to seventh, each climbing a spot.

Further down the list, South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba made the biggest leap among bowlers, jumping six places to 13th. Australia’s Annabel Sutherland also enjoyed a rise, climbing nine places to 14th, with both players achieving their best-ever rankings following impressive World Cup outings.

Gardner’s World Cup form also saw her strengthen her position as the No.1-ranked all-rounder in ODI cricket, earning her highest rating yet in that category. Her teammate Kim Garth made ground as well, climbing four places to 18th after a strong all-round showing against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Sophie Devine’s consistency sees her move up to ninth among ODI all-rounders, highlighting her impact with both bat and ball in the tournament’s opening rounds.