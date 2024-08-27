Smriti Mandhana joins two-time WBBL champions Adelaide Strikers ahead of season 10

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Smriti Mandhana.

India's star opener and vice-captain across formats Smriti Mandhana has joined Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming 10th edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Strikers have acquired the services of Mandhana as a part of pre-draft signing and she will look to bolster the team's opening combination.

Mandhana has already represented Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat in the tournament and therefore will enter Strikers' dressing room with prior WBBL experience.

Interestingly, Mandhana will rejoin with Luke Williams who is the coach of Strikers and also coached Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to victory alongside the former in the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

"I always look forward to playing in Australia, and I'm excited about the opportunity to contribute to a team with a history of success like the Strikers," Mandhana said in a media release issued by Strikers. "I'm thrilled to continue working with Luke. Our previous experiences together have been so rewarding, and I'm looking forward to building on that."

Coach Williams expressed ecstasy about reuniting with Mandhana and mentioned that her "technical skill, experience and strategic insights are a tremendous asset" to Strikers.

"Smriti is an exceptional talent, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Strikers. Her technical skill, experience and strategic insights are a tremendous asset for us."

"I know firsthand the dedication and energy she brings to the team and on the field. Her expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we drive for success in the upcoming season."

Notably, Strikers are two-time WBBL champions. They won their maiden title in the eighth season of the tournament after defeating Sydney Sixers by 10 runs in the final. They successfully defended their title last season by beating Brisbane Heat in the summit clash by three runs.