Smriti Mandhana joins elite list with stellar knock against Delhi Capitals women in WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana performed exceptionally well against Delhi Capitals women in the ongoing WPL 2026, scoring 96 runs, Mandhana joined an elite list of players.

New Delhi:

Game 11 of the ongoing WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026 saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru women taking on Delhi Capitals women. The clash saw RCB registering a brilliant victory, and it was all thanks to the exceptional knock of RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana.

The star batter, chasing down a target of 167 runs, scored 96 runs in 61 deliveries. Putting in a brilliant performance, Mandhana joined an elite list of players, as her knock of 96 runs was the joint second-highest individual score in WPL history.

Furthermore, this was the highest individual score for an Indian player in the WPL as well. Her knock was key in RCB chasing down the target and keeping up with their winning run and exceptional start to the tournament.

Smriti Mandhana opened up on her performance after the game

With the win secured, Smriti Mandhana took centre stage and talked about her performance. She won the Player of the Match award for her knock and expressed her delight over the performance that her team put in.

“[The win] It was amazing to see everyone bowling well, especially in the first three overs. Sayali and Bell doing what they do best. I feel everyone executed the plans well. [Bowling] Anya has been on it, she is an experienced player and she knows having done it. We wanted to get Shafali off the strike and everyone just bowled extremely well in that phase. [Batting] It was good. Chasing a total is a lot easier than setting up as you never knew what is a good total. When we lost Grace, I knew which bowlers to take on and which bowler to defend. Good it worked. [Best RCB XI?] We thought we were one batter short in the last three games, and Voll coming in at No. 3 fits in well,” Mandhana said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Highest individual scores in WPL

99* - Georgia Voll (UPW-W) vs RCB-W, Lucknow, 2025

99 - Sophie Devine (RCB-W) vs GG-W, Brabourne, 2023

96* - Alyssa Healy (UPW-W) vs RCB-W, Brabourne, 2023

96* - Beth Mooney (GG-W) vs UPW-W, Lucknow, 2025

96 - Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W) vs DC-W, Mumbai DYP, 2026

