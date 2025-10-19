Smriti Mandhana, Hamranpreet Kaur register historic stand for India in World Cup clash against England Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur brought things back on track for India after they lost two quick wickets in the run chase of 289 against England in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash. The two players put 125 runs for the third wicket.

Star batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur put up a huge partnership for India during their Women's World Cup 2025 clash against England on Sunday, October 19. The two batters put up 125 runs for the third wicket in the chase of 289 against the English side at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

The two senior batters, one captain and the other vice-captain, joined hands when India lost two wickets inside the powerplay and needed stability as they were also a batter short with Jemimah Rodrigues sitting for Renuka Singh Thakur.

The two batted masterfully, collected boundaries, and kept the scoreboard ticking with singles to keep India on track of the chase. They put up a 125-run stand to lay a strong platform before Harmanpreet was caught at short third in the 31st over when the team was at 167.

The two provided a strong base for others to cash in with a record stand. The 125-run partnership between Harmanpreet and Mandhana is now the highest for India in World Cup chases for any wicket. The previous record belonged to Mithali Raj and Mandhana, both of whom had put up a stand of 108 while chasing 186 against the West Indies in the 2017 World Cup.

Both Mandhana and Harmanpreet scored their half-centuries as they led India's reply well in the chase. The English side had earlier put 288/8 on the board after opting to bat first.

Former England captain Heather Knight, playing in her 300th international, scored 109, while opener Amy Jones made 56. India did well to pull things back in the death overs as England were once looking to put up a total of something near 325.

The Women in Blue lost Pratika Rawal early in the third over, caught behind off Lauren Bell. Harleen Deol was looking good in the middle with her positive 31-ball 24-run knock, but was caught in front off Charlie Dean before Mandhana and Kaur joined hands.

India's Playing XI:

Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

England's Playing XI:

Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell