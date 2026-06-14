Smriti Mandhana equals Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur in elite list with brilliant knock against Pakistan women

New Delhi:

India women kicked off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign by taking on Pakistan. The two sides met at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 14th, and the game began with India coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The clash began on a subpar note for the Indian team as Shafali Verma departed early.

However, it was the performance of Smriti Mandhana that stood out in the clash. Opening the innings for the side, Mandhana amassed 68 runs to her name in 44 deliveries and provided a stable platform for team India to build their innings upon.

Completing her half-century, Smriti also went on to join Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur in the list of India players with the most half-centuries for the side in Women’s T20 World Cups.

Most 50+ scores for IND-W in T20 WCs:

5 - Mithali Raj (23 inngs)

5 - Harmanpreet Kaur (34 inngs)

5 - Smriti Mandhana (26 inngs)*

3 - Punam Raut (15 inngs)

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India post 170 runs in the first innings

Speaking of the Indian team’s showing, the side opened its innings with Shafali Verma and Smriti Madhana coming out to bat. While Shafali Verma departed on a score of six runs, Mandhana scored 68 runs to her name. Furthermore, Jemimah Rodrigues departed on a score of one run in seven deliveries.

Furthermore, Harmanpreet Kaur scored 36 runs in 35 deliveries. Additionally, Bharti Fulmali departed on a score of one run, but it was the knock of Shafali Verma that stood out. Coming out to bat in the middle order, Shafali scored 34 runs in 17 deliveries as India posted a total of 170 runs.

As for Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana were the highest wicket-takers with two wickets each to their names. Tasmia Rubab and Rameen Shamim took one wicket each to their name as well. Aiming to chase down a target of 171 runs, Pakistan women will need to be at the top of their game if they are looking to get past the Indian team and get off to a good start to their World Cup campaign.

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