Smriti Mandhana creates several records with century against New Zealand in ODI World Cup 2025 Smriti Mandhana scored a brilliant century against New Zealand in the Women’s ODI World Cup, her 14th in ODIs. She surpassed Suzie Bates, now trailing only Meg Lanning, and equalled Harmanpreet Kaur for most World Cup tons by an Indian.

Navi Mumbai:

India opener Smriti Mandhana showcased her class with a composed and brilliant century against New Zealand in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup at Navi Mumbai. After a cautious start, Smriti found her rhythm and unleashed a flurry of elegant strokes to reach her hundred. Her innings featured 10 fours and three sixes, reflecting both patience and power as she anchored India’s innings, a crucial effort with the team desperate for a win after three consecutive losses in the tournament.

With this century, Smriti achieved several remarkable milestones. She surpassed Suzie Bates to claim the record for the second-most centuries in women’s ODI history, now standing at 14 tons. Only former Australia captain Meg Lanning, with 15 centuries, is ahead of her, making Smriti the leading century-maker among active women’s cricketers.

Most centuries in women's ODI history:

Player Centuries Meg Lanning 15 Smriti Mandhana 14 Suzie Bates 13 Tammy Beaumont 12 Nat Sciver-Brunt 10

This knock also marked her third century in Women’s ODI World Cup history, putting her on par with Harmanpreet Kaur for the most World Cup hundreds by an Indian player.

Most centuries for India in women's World Cup

Player Centuries Harmanpreet Kaur 03 Smriti Mandhana 03 Mithali Raj 02

Adding to her stellar form, Smriti currently holds the record for the most sixes by a women’s cricketer in 2025, having already struck 29 maximums, a tally that is expected to grow given her imperious touch in this tournament.

Pratika Rawal’s strike rate remains an issue

Pratika Rawal managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, but her strike rate was once again concerning. It is one area that the team management needs to address ahead of the business end of the tournament. Scoring has never been a problem for Rawal, as she has been extremely consistent in the format, but the strike rate issue persists. Nevertheless, she is nearing her century against the White Ferns.