Smriti Mandhana creates several records with century against New Zealand in ODI World Cup 2025

India opener Smriti Mandhana showcased her class with a composed and brilliant century against New Zealand in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup at Navi Mumbai. After a cautious start, Smriti found her rhythm and unleashed a flurry of elegant strokes to reach her hundred. Her innings featured 10 fours and three sixes, reflecting both patience and power as she anchored India’s innings, a crucial effort with the team desperate for a win after three consecutive losses in the tournament.
With this century, Smriti achieved several remarkable milestones. She surpassed Suzie Bates to claim the record for the second-most centuries in women’s ODI history, now standing at 14 tons. Only former Australia captain Meg Lanning, with 15 centuries, is ahead of her, making Smriti the leading century-maker among active women’s cricketers.
Most centuries in women's ODI history:
|Player
|Centuries
|Meg Lanning
|15
|Smriti Mandhana
|14
|Suzie Bates
|13
|Tammy Beaumont
|12
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|10
This knock also marked her third century in Women’s ODI World Cup history, putting her on par with Harmanpreet Kaur for the most World Cup hundreds by an Indian player.
Most centuries for India in women's World Cup
|Player
|Centuries
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|03
|Smriti Mandhana
|03
|Mithali Raj
|02
Adding to her stellar form, Smriti currently holds the record for the most sixes by a women’s cricketer in 2025, having already struck 29 maximums, a tally that is expected to grow given her imperious touch in this tournament.
Pratika Rawal’s strike rate remains an issue
Pratika Rawal managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, but her strike rate was once again concerning. It is one area that the team management needs to address ahead of the business end of the tournament. Scoring has never been a problem for Rawal, as she has been extremely consistent in the format, but the strike rate issue persists. Nevertheless, she is nearing her century against the White Ferns.