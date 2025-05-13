Smriti Mandhana closes in on to clinch World No.1 spot in batters' ranking for first time since 2019 Smriti Mandhana has been in impressive form in ODIs and has been among the top 10 ODI batters for a long time now. She has moved closer to regaining the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings for the batters, following her prolific returns in the recent tri-series.

India star batter Smriti Mandhana has closed in on the World No.1 spot in the ICC rankings for the batters in ODIs. Mandhana, who scored 264 runs in the recent tri-series featuring India, Sri Lanka and South Africa, has been rewarded for her prolific run.

Mandhana has moved up one place from third to second and sits on the heels of the top-ranked batter Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa, now. Her 264 runs from five innings saw Mandhana close on the gap to Wolvaardt to just 11 rating points.

Mandhana eyes World No.1 spot for the first time since 2019

Mandhana is eyeing the top spot in the ODI batters' list for the first time since 2019. She held the pinnacle spot six years ago, but has not been on first, despite being in the top 10 since 2019.

Mandhana was the Payer of the Match in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka women, having slammed 116 off 101 balls in the summit clash. Her knock had helped the Women in Blue set up a daunting target of 343, which was way too much for the Asian champions in the end as the Chamari Athapaththu's side got bowled out for 245 and lost the game by 97 runs.

Mandhana had got starts in the other games too, while she had a fifty to her name too. Mandhana had scored 43, 36, 18, and 51 in the matches preceding the final.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu broke into the top 10, climbing two spots to joint seventh after scoring 139 runs during the tri-series. India’s Jemimah Rodrigues also made a notable jump, rising five places to 15th, while South Africa’s Chloe Tryon moved up nine spots to 18th.

Sneh Rana moves four places up in the bowlers' chart

India spinner Sneh Rana, who was named Player of the Series in the tri-series, made significant gains in the latest ODI bowlers' rankings. The list continues to be led by England’s Sophie Ecclestone.

South Africa seamer Nadine de Klerk has moved up one spot to 24th in the ODI bowlers' rankings, while India’s Sneh Rana climbed four places to joint 34th after claiming 15 wickets in the tri-series at an impressive average of just 14.

Australia’s Ash Gardner retains her position as the No.1 ranked all-rounder in ODI cricket. India’s Deepti Sharma has also made progress, rising one place to fifth following strong performances during the series.

There were further gains in the all-rounders' rankings for Chloe Tryon, who moved up three spots to 11th, and Nadine de Klerk, who jumped four places to 12th.