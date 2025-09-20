Smriti Mandhana breaks Virat Kohli's national record with fiery ton against Australia ahead of ODI World Cup Smriti Mandhana smacked a jaw-dropping century in the third ODI against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as she shattered a historic Virat Kohli record with her stroke-filled knock.

New Delhi:

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana shattered Virat Kohli's historic record during the third ODI against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, September 20. Mandhana slammed a jaw-dropping century off just 50 balls against the might Aussies as she set up the mammoth 413-run chase in Delhi.

Mandhana has shattered the record for the fastest ODI century by an Indian in men's or women's cricket. The overall record belonged to Virat Kohli, who had slammed a century off just 52 balls against Australia in 2013.

In women's cricket, the record belonged to Mandhana only, who had slammed a 70-ball ton during an ODI against Ireland women earlier in January 2025.

Fastest centuries in ODIs by Indians (men's and women combined):

1 - Smriti Mandhana: 50 balls vs Australia in 2025

2 - Virat Kohli: 52 balls vs Australia in 2013

3 - Virender Sehwag: 60 balls vs New Zealand in 2009

4 - Virat Kohli: 61 balls vs Australia in 2013

5 - Mohammad Azharuddin: 62 balls vs New Zealand in 1988

This is also the second-fastest ODI hundred in women's cricket ever, only behind Meg Lanning's 45-ball ton against New Zealand in 2012.

Fastest hundreds in Women’s ODIs (by balls faced):

45 - Meg Lanning vs NZ-W, North Sydney Oval, 2012

50 - Smriti Mandhana vs AUS-W, Delhi, 2025

57 - Karen Rolton vs SA-W, Lincoln, 2000

57 - Beth Mooney vs IND-W, Delhi, 2025

59 - Sophie Devine vs IRE-W, Dublin, 2018

60 - Chamari Athapaththu vs NZ-W, Galle, 2023

This was Mandhana's 13th ODI ton, which is now the joint second most by a player in Women ODIs alongside Suzie Bates and only behind Meg Lanning's 15 tons.

Most hundreds in Women’s ODIs:

15 - Meg Lanning

13 - Suzie Bates

13 - Smriti Mandhana

12 - Tammy Beaumont