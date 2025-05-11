Smriti Mandhana breaks Mithali Raj's India women's record in tournament finals with 11th ODI century Smriti Mandhana smashed her 11th ODI century when her team needed it the most, in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka in Colombo, as she laid the foundation for India's huge score of 342 after opting to bat first.

Colombo:

India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana put her hand up in the Women's tri-series final against Sri Lanka in Colombo, smashing her 11th century in ODIs. Mandhana and Pratika Rawal both began cautiously after India opted to bat first but slowly got into their innings and Mandhana just became unstoppable. Rawal was dismissed for 30, but Mandhana continued on her merry way, scoring her second consecutive half-century.

It was a slow innings building, but once Mandhana got past her fifty, she decided to throw caution to the wind and almost got a boundary every over while Harleen Deol also upped the ante as India slowly inched towards a 300-plus score. Mandhana got to her century off just 92 balls, which was her 11th and now has the third most tons in women's ODIs behind Meg Lanning (15) and Suzie Bates (13).

Mandhana ended up scoring 116 off just 101, which is also the best score by an Indian woman in an ODI tournament final (World Cup, tri-series, Asia Cup) as she became only the second player after Mithali Raj to breach the three-figure mark in the summit clash.

Highest individual score for India in women's ODI tournament finals

116 off 101 - Smriti Mandhana vs SL - tri-series 2025 (Colombo)

108* off 121 - Mithali Raj vs SL - Asia Cup 2006 (Karachi)

97 off 114 - Asha Rawat vs SL - Asia Cup 2008 (Kurunegala)

Most centuries in women's ODIs

15 - Meg Lanning (Australia), in 102 innings

13 - Suzie Batesh (New Zealand), in 164 innings

11 - Smriti Mandhana (India), in 102 innings*

10 - Tammy Beaumont (England), in 117 innings

The Indian team handed a debut to Kranti Goud in the final and would fancy their chances defending 342, even though Sri Lanka have chased better in the ongoing tri-series. Apart from Mandhana, there were crucial contributions from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol as the middle-order and lower-middle order kept hitting and none of them slowed the tempo down.