Smriti Mandhana becomes second Indian woman to play 150 T20Is; only left-hander in entire list The Indian vice-captain became the seventh women's player and ninth overall to complete 150 T20I matches. Mandhana will be keen to continue the good work she did in the first game, smashing her maiden T20I century as India look to double the lead in Bristol on Wednesday.

Bristol:

Smriti Mandhana made her 150th appearance for India in T20Is after being named in the playing XI for the second game of the five-match series against England in Bristol. Mandhana became only the second Indian woman and seventh overall to complete the milestone. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is at the top of the list with 179 appearances in T20Is. Overall, Mandhana was the third Indian to play 150 T20Is after Harmanpreet and Rohit Sharma, one of only two men to have reached the feat.

Among all nine players to get to the landmark, Mandhana is surprisingly the only left-hander on the list.

Most matches played in women's T20Is

Harmanpreet Kaur (India) - 179* (2009-2025)

Suzie Bates (New Zealand) - 177 (2007-2025)

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England) - 175* (2010-2025)

Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 168 (2008-2025)

Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 162 (2010-2025)

Nida Dar (Pakistan) - 160 (2010-2025)

Smriti Mandhana (India) - 150* (2013-2025)

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that it's a great achievement for someone like Mandhana, whose hitting she couldn't help but commend as being just a class apart in a video for the BCCI website. Jemimah Rodrigues used words like "setting the right standards", and head coach Amol Mazumdar called Mandhana a "rare" player, with the touch game she has and the elegance she plays with, especially in the modern day when hard-hitting and brute force is the way to go.

Regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur returned to the fold for the Indian team and Harleen Deol was the unfortunate one to miss out despite scoring an attractive 43 off just 23 balls in the opening game, playing a crucial role in putting pressure on England alongside Mandhana. However, it wasn't an auspicious outing for Mandhana in her landmark game as she was sent packing by Em Arlott for a run-a-ball 13 after England opted to bowl first.

India took a 1-0 lead in the series, handing a 97-run humbling to England and at least in the powerplay, the hosts came back storming, picking three Indian wickets.