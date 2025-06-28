Smriti Mandhana becomes first India women cricketer to smack century in all formats Smriti Mandhana smacked her maiden T20I ton against England in the first game of the series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. She played a blistering knock, reaching the milestone in just 51 balls. With that, she matched Beth Mooney in illustrious record list.

Nottingham:

Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the history books by scoring her maiden T20I century, becoming the first Indian cricketer to register a hundred in all three formats of international cricket. She played a blistering knock and reached the milestone in just 51 balls.

Opening the innings, Mandhana dominated the English bowling attack with a flurry of boundaries and sixes. She showed intent right from the beginning, making full use of the powerplay with an aggressive approach. She started the innings with a boundary and maintained the tempo for the remainder of her innings.

Meanwhile, after completing her half-century, Mandhana matched Beth Mooney’s record for most 50+ scores against England in T20I cricket history. The Australia captain had eight to her name, and now Mandhana joined her at the top spot. Meg Lanning stands third with five, while Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews and Dane van Niekerk have three each.

Mandhana, Shafali hold the record for most 50+ stands in women’s T20Is

Mandhana and Shafali Verma created history by becoming the pair with the most 50+ stands in women’s T20Is. They were tied with Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney with 20 50+ stands to their name, but against England, Mandhana and Shafali toppled the Australian duo to own the record.

More to follow..