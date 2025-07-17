'Sloppy': Harleen Deol faces backlash for poor game awareness, getting run out in 1st ODI vs England - WATCH India won the first of the three-match ODI series against England in Southampton, guided nicely by Deepti Sharma in the run-chase, but it wasn't all hunky-dory with a mini-collapse in the middle after the fall of Smriti Mandhana's wicket, but the visitors will be glad with a 1-0 lead in the series.

Indian batter Harleen Deol was on the receiving end for her 'casual' running, resulting in her getting run out during the first ODI against England women in Southampton on Wednesday, July 16. Deol, who had gotten a start, albeit a bit slow, had played 44 deliveries, scoring 27 runs and having lost a wicket just a few overs ago, she had to be there in the middle to drive the chase but a quick run ended her stay at the crease.

The incident happened in the 22nd over of India's innings, bowled by Charlie Dean, when Deol pushed it towards mid-on for a quick single. England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt aimed it at the stumps and the direct hit had the keeper Amy Jones interested. Turned out, Deol was short of her ground as she had her bat in the air and the feet too in the air before hitting the ground when the bails were dislodged.

Mark Butcher called it 'sloppy' on commentary from Deol. The Indian batter was in disbelief, looking at the screen that despite having her bat and feet in the crease, they both were in the air and not on the ground and Butcher reckoned that it was poor cricket from her and had only herself to blame for not making it in time. It looked like Deol was trying to take evasive action to stay away from the path of the ball, but had to ground her bat in the crease before doing that.

The timing of Deol's dismissal also wasn't great for India, especially when they had lost a set batter in Rawal a couple of overs ago. Having two new batters in a run-chase, which wasn't huge but still a decent one, gave England a sniff, but thankfully for India, it didn't prove to be costly despite losing the skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's wicket as well, a few overs later.

Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues stitched the 90-run stand for the fifth wicket, and it ended up being the match-winning partnership for India. Sharma stayed unbeaten on 62, seeing it through for the Women in Blue as India continued their winning run from the T20I series into the ODIs and would be keen to seal the assignment at Lord's on Saturday.